NYC venues — In light of Monday morning’s incident, we strongly discourage guests from bringing unnecessary bags. More.

Family

Elf the Musical

Elf the Musical

24 EVENTS

Select Event Date

VENUE

The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Buy Tickets  

About the Event

Chase Preferred Seating

Overview

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, who crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a child and is mistakenly transported to the North Pole. Buddy grows up thinking he’s an elf, but be

Price Range

$39.00 - $130.00

All event dates & times

Dec14Thu

Buy ticketsGo to ticket master
Dec14Thu

Buy ticketsGo to ticket master
Dec15Fri

Fri, Dec 15 / 2 event times

  • 11:00am
  • 7:00pm
Dec16Sat

Sat, Dec 16 / 2 event times

  • 1:00pm
  • 6:00pm
Dec17Sun

Sun, Dec 17 / 2 event times

  • 1:00pm
  • 6:00pm
Dec20Wed

Buy ticketsGo to ticket master
Dec20Wed

Wed, Dec 20 / 2 event times

  • 2:00pm
  • 7:00pm
Dec22Fri

Buy ticketsGo to ticket master
Dec22Fri

Fri, Dec 22 / 2 event times

  • 2:00pm
  • 7:00pm
Dec23Sat

Sat, Dec 23 / 2 event times

  • 1:00pm
  • 6:00pm
Dec24Sun

Buy ticketsGo to ticket master
Dec26Tue

Tue, Dec 26 / 2 event times

  • 1:00pm
  • 6:00pm
Dec27Wed

Buy ticketsGo to ticket master
Dec28Thu

Thu, Dec 28 / 2 event times

  • 1:00pm
  • 6:00pm
Dec29Fri

Fri, Dec 29 / 2 event times

  • 1:00pm
  • 6:00pm
Cardholders Get More

Chase is proud to be the Marquee Partner of Madison Square Garden.

Learn More Learn More

Group Tickets

Bring the whole group!

Our family shows are the perfect outing to bring people together for a live experience. Whether it be a school, a camp or just a large group of friends and families, our shows have something for everyone.

Email UsCall Us212.465.6080

Group Benefits

More Fun Together

Create unforgettable memories for the whole gang with our group sales benefits.

  • Enjoy the show together

    Secure your own block of seats and experience the show together as a group.

  • Don't break the bank

    Group purchasers receive exclusive discounts on tickets.

  • Get a personal sales representative

    Our group sales department will be there to assist you every step of the way.

  • Ask about flexible payment options

    We offer flexible payment options to fit your group's needs.

Email UsContact Us

Plan Ahead

Check out your seats

Seat Map

Check out your seats

View our seat map to see where you’ll be taking in the action as you enjoy our unforgettable sporting and entertainment events.

View Seat Map
Grab a bite before the show

Food & Drink

Grab a bite before the show

From hot dogs to pretzels, stop by our concession stands with friends and family for pre-theatre fare and drinks.

Explore Food & Drink
Find your way to The Theater at MSG

Getting There

Find your way to The Theater at MSG

We're giving you the quickest and easiest ways to get to the World's Most Famous Arena—whether you're traveling by car or public transportation.

Learn More

What else can we help you with?

Venue FAQs
Disabled Services

Great Artists' Moments Before They Hit The Stage

Watch Them All Now